To: All BCGEU Local 1201 MembersRe: Local Executive Election Results



We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1201 Executive Member at Large position:





Leslie Sutherland, joins the following Local 1201 Executive Members:

Maria Middlemiss, Chairperson

Liam Smith, First Vice-Chairperson

Hayley Wright, Second Vice-Chairperson

Brent MacVicar, Treasurer

Andrea Clark, Recording Secretary

Lori Isaac, Member at Large

Tori Read, Member at Large

Abebe Tilahun, Member at Large

Kathleen Dow, Member at Large

Donna Longley, Member at Large

Valerie Laronde, Member at Large (Equity)



In solidarity,



Maria Middlemiss, Chairperson

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





