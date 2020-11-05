 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. All Local 1203 & 2003 BCGEU Members at Product Services - Nominations for 4 Shop Stewards - BCGEU

All Local 1203 & 2003 BCGEU Members at Product Services - Nominations for 4 Shop Stewards - BCGEU

Published on November 05, 2020

Nominations are now open for three (3) steward positions in Local 1203 and one (1) steward position in Local 2003 at your worksite and will close on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.

Some of the roles of a steward are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the union's website for more information at https://www.bcgeu.ca/other_resources. The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax, email, or in person by 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020:

  • BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
  • Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: area03@bcgeu.ca

In Solidarity,

 

Paula Dribnenki                  Hilary Andow
Staff Representative           Staff Representative


Download the 1203 nomination form here
Download the 2003 nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP