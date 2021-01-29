 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All Local 1203 BCGEU Members at the Ministry of Social Development & Poverty Reduction - New Shop Steward - BCGEU

Published on January 29, 2021

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

We are pleased to announce that Camille McKay is the new steward at the Ministry of Social Development & Poverty Reduction and will join your existing steward team.

Please join us in wishing Camille well in their new position.

 

In Solidarity,

 

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

