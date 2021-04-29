Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Local 1204 Members at the Ministry of Health (HealthLink) at 9440 202nd St, Langley - - BCGEU

Published on April 29, 2021

Nominations are now open for three stewards with Local 1204 at the Ministry of Health (HealthLink) located at 9440 202nd St, in Langley.
 
New stewards will be trained by the union.
 
If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.
 
The deadline for nominations is May 14, 2021 by 5:00 pm
 
The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or hand delivered to the outside locked mailbox located at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than May 14, 2021 by 5:00 pm.
 
If an election occurs, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
In solidarity
 
 
DJ Pohl                                                                    Kevin Hagglund
Local 1204 Chair                                                      Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



