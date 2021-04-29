Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All Local 1204 Members at the Ministry of Health (HealthLink) at 9440 202nd St, Langley - - BCGEU
Published on April 29, 2021
Nominations are now open for three stewards with Local 1204 at the Ministry of Health (HealthLink) located at 9440 202nd St, in Langley.
New stewards will be trained by the union.
If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.
The deadline for nominations is May 14, 2021 by 5:00 pm
The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or hand delivered to the outside locked mailbox located at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than May 14, 2021 by 5:00 pm.
If an election occurs, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
In solidarity
DJ Pohl Kevin Hagglund Local 1204 Chair Staff Representative