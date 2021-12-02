Nominations for election of Shop Steward at your worksite are now closed.



Please join us in welcoming the following members in their role as worksite Stewards!

Eva Guerrero

Jeevn Atwal

Ludwig Steegmaier

Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Dave MacDonald Lisa Langevin

Component VP and Local 1703 Chair BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP