All Local 1703 BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission (Maintenance) - Shop Steward Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 09, 2021

Nominations for election of Shop Steward at your worksite are now closed.
 
Please join us in welcoming the following members in their role as worksite Stewards!

  • Eva Guerrero
  • Jeevn Atwal
  • Ludwig Steegmaier

Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity
 
Dave MacDonald                                                          Lisa Langevin
Component VP and Local 1703 Chair                             BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here


