Nominations for election of Shop Steward at your worksite are now closed.
Please join us in welcoming the following members in their role as worksite Stewards!
- Eva Guerrero
- Jeevn Atwal
- Ludwig Steegmaier
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Dave MacDonald Lisa Langevin
Component VP and Local 1703 Chair BCGEU Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.