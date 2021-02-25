Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 25, 2021

Nominations closed on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 for positions of 2021 Convention Delegates and Alternates. The following were the successful candidates:

  • Delegate (Chair)          Erin Hall
  • Delegate                       Alan Stebbing
  • Alternate                      Drew Ferreira
  • Alternate                      Dax Bourke

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Convention Delegate nominations. Your activism is greatly appreciated!
 
 
In Solidarity
 
BCGEU Peace River Area Office

