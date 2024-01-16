Your collective agreement will expire on March 31, 2024. It is that time again to elect a bargaining committee to negotiate your next collective agreement to improve your working conditions which includes issues such as wages, vacation workload and more.

We have received three nominations for two positions. The candidates are:

The voting period will commence on Wednesday, January17th at 8:30 am and will close on Wednesday, January 24th at 4 pm.

How Can I Vote?

Voting will be done through an online voting system called Simply Voting. All members will receive electronic ballots via email on Friday, June 4th. Members will be able to select one candidate and candidate statements will be linked with the ballot. If you do not receive your ballot by 5 pm, January 19th, please check your various subfolders such as junk or spam.

If you still do not have a ballot or are experiencing any issues please email [email protected]

What is the role of the Bargaining Committee?

The Bargaining Committee is elected to represent your collective voice and interests with your employer. They do this by coming up with proposals to improve the working conditions at your workplace.

How does the Bargaining Committee come up with proposals?

From you! It is important to hear from every member of the bargaining unit before negotiations begin. A bargaining questionnaire or survey is a framework for members to give input on issues that are important to members to be negotiated for the next collective agreement.

Please keep an eye out in your email inbox for the survey.

In solidarity,

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

