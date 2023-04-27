You are invited to attend a One-Day Enhanced Steward Training that is open to all Local 303 Stewards and Local Executive members on Tuesday, November 7 , 2023 , at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office.



This full-day event is intended to build steward confidence and solidarity.



The day is also a chance for stewards to get to know each other, the opportunity to discuss problems specific to the Local and to share strategies for addressing worksite issues.



You will learn more about:



Navigating Sick Leave, Duty to Accommodate, Facing Management and Bullying/Harassment Complaint Processes.



You must register for the course by no later than midnight on Tuesday, Oct 24, 2023 using the link below:



http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_303_-_enhanced_steward_training





A union-paid leave-of-absence is provided for this course. Please provide how many hours you work per shift on the registration form. Lunch will be provided, please advise of dietary restrictions and/or allergies. Please note the number of participants is limited.



In solidarity,



Alix Born

Staff Representative



