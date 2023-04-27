Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Local 303 Members - Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 27, 2023

COMPONENT: Community Social Services
LOCAL:          303
DATE:            Tuesday, October 3, 2023
TIME:            6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
PLACE:          ZOOM

Do you have an issue you’d like to discuss with other stewards? Join us!
 
This online meeting is hosted by Local 303 Executive members, Jodi Woods and Shakti Duggal.
 
Questions or concerns can be shared at the meeting or sent in advance to [email protected].
 

*THIS IS A STEWARDS ONLY MEETING*

 
Zoom Meeting Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85678851095
Meeting ID: 856 7885 1095
Dial by your location:  +1 778 907 2071
 
 
In Solidarity,
 
Kike Ayantayo
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here


