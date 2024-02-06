Nominations are now open for two (2) stewards at Hope and Area Transition House.

New stewards are trained by the union.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact your Local Chair Tamara Peterson at [email protected].

The deadline for nominations is February 12, 2024 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mailed to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than February 12, 2024, by 5:00 pm .

In solidarity

Tamara Peterson Charmaine Roesler

L304 Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





