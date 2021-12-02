Nominations for election of Shop Steward at Living Well Home Care Services in Local 803 closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:00pm.



We are pleased to announce that Jesusa Delos Santos, Cynthia Mantiquilla and Rodelyn Robles have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite.



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP