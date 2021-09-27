Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All Local 803 BCGEU Members at Lookout Housing & Health Society – North Shore Shelter - Re-opening of steward elections - BCGEU

Published on September 27, 2021

Steward Elections are re-opened for Francis House.
 
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now re-opened and will close at 5:00pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
 
Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:

  • BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
  • Fax: 604-215-1410
  • Email: [email protected]

If you have any questions please call the area office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1‑888-238-0239.
 
In solidarity
 
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative


Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here




