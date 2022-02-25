Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Local 803 BCGEU Members at RainCity Housing & Support Society - Shop Steward Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 25, 2022

We are pleased to announce that the below members have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite.
 
•    Robert Gillard                    •    Shoshannah Liberman
•    Justin Somerville               •    Odette Henwood
•    Kash Bajaj                         •    Krista Driscoll
•    Paula (Nora) Aguilar         •    Bear Walsh
•    Kim Luscombe                   •    Sabrina Hamilton
•    Beshele Caron    

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity
 
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

 



