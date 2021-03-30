Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All Local 803 Fraser Health - Burnaby Home Support Community Health Workers - Joint Labour Management Committee Election - BCGEU
Published on March 30, 2021
Good news! We received two nominations for the one additional Joint Labour Management representative position for Burnaby Home Support Workers. As we have one (1) vacant position and two candidates, we will be holding an election. Members will be able to vote for one (1) of the following candidates for the one additional Joint Labour Management representative position:
Elizabeth Look
Paz Mazaredo
Electronic ballots will be sent out via email on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Voting will close at 4:00pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The Union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please ensure you have updated your contact information online at: my.bcgeu.ca. If you have any issues voting, please email [email protected].