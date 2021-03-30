Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All Local 803 Fraser Health - Burnaby Home Support Community Health Workers - Joint Labour Management Committee Election - BCGEU

Published on March 30, 2021

Good news! We received two nominations for the one additional Joint Labour Management representative position for Burnaby Home Support Workers. As we have one (1) vacant position and two candidates, we will be holding an election.
Members will be able to vote for one (1) of the following candidates for the one additional Joint Labour Management representative position:

  • Elizabeth Look
  • Paz Mazaredo

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Voting will close at 4:00pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The Union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please ensure you have updated your contact information online at: my.bcgeu.ca. If you have any issues voting, please email [email protected].

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



