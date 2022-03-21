Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 21, 2022

Please be advised that Norma Mirabeuno has been acclaimed into the position of Steward with Crestlene Lodge located at 11660 86th Ave, in Delta.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations Norma.

 

MJ Colquhoun
Local 804 Chair

Dominik Barros
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here