  2. All Members at Kitsilano Area Child Care Society, Local 303 - Strike Vote - BCGEU

Published on March 11, 2021

In the bargaining unit defined as employees at and from KITSILANO AREA CHILD CARE SOCIETY, 2041 West 6th Ave, Kitsilano, BC, V6J 1R8 


A Strike Vote will be conducted electronically via Simply Voting platform.

You will receive an electronic ballot on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the email that the Union has on file for you. You can cast your ballot, by following the instructions contained in the email. 
The vote will close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
 
If you do not receive an email with your ballot, please email [email protected] no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
 
In solidarity
 
 
Janet Lim, Bargaining Committee Member
Maya Wilson, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



