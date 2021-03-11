Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All Members at Kitsilano Area Child Care Society, Local 303 - Strike Vote - BCGEU
Published on March 11, 2021
In the bargaining unit defined as employees at and from KITSILANO AREA CHILD CARE SOCIETY, 2041 West 6th Ave, Kitsilano, BC, V6J 1R8
A Strike Vote will be conducted electronically via Simply Voting platform.
You will receive an electronic ballot on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the email that the Union has on file for you. You can cast your ballot, by following the instructions contained in the email. The vote will close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
If you do not receive an email with your ballot, please email [email protected] no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
In solidarity
Janet Lim, Bargaining Committee Member Maya Wilson, Bargaining Committee Member Brittney Buss, Staff Representative