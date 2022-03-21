Your bargaining committee elections last occurred in 2015 and your collective agreement expires in less than 18 months (October 2, 2023). As we want to be well prepared for bargaining, we are putting this out now to ensure we have the duly elected committee in place for the preparation required. Your bargaining committee plays a critical role both in the preparation for bargaining and the bargaining itself.

Nominations are now open for three (3) committee members and one (1) alternate [four (4) positions in total]. Bargaining committee members acclaimed or elected also sit on the labour management committee.

Nomination forms are attached to this bulletin and can also be picked up at your local area office. Nominations close at 5:00 pm May 6, 2022 and can be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to the area office, toll free at 1-800-946-0249.

Nomination Forms must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, May 6th.

An election, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations. The Bargaining Unit Chair will be chosen by the bargaining committee, pursuant to the Component Bylaws, once the committee is in place.

In solidarity

Rory Smith

Vice President

Operational Services Component

John Cantlon

Treasurer

Operational Services Component

Frank N. Anderson

Regional Coordinator



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF Nomination Form here





