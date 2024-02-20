We have heard concerns from some members over the implementation of the Sick Leave entitlement under Article 19 of your collective agreement and Employment Standards Act.



Many members reported only receiving a payout of 80% despite being entitled to a 100% payout for the first five (5) Sick Leave days.



After discussing this at our Labour Management Committee (LMC) meeting and confirming over email the Employer will be paying out the first five (5) days at 100% and fix any payout issues in the next payroll cycle.



This is a great example of you bringing forward your issues to management and us being able to resolve it collaboratively.



In solidarity



Alexandra Mosimann, Steward

Timo Spignat, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



