Haida Child and Family Services Society - Local 312 - Collective Agreement Ratified - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 21, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is happy to report that your collective agreement has been ratified at 64% by the members at Haida Child and Family Services Society.
 
This collective agreement is for three years, retroactive back to June 1, 2022 and ending May 31, 2025.
 
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact a member of your Bargaining Committee.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee:
Shelley Gladstone, Committee Member
Christine Fuller, Staff Representative

