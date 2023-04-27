On October 25, 2023, nominations were sent out to elected Young Workers in all locals throughout the Province in the Administrative Services Component (Component 12).

The Component is pleased to announce that we have acclaimed NAVJOT TOOR from Local 1204 to the position of Component Young Worker.



This position brings light to the important issues of young workers that may include limitations they have encountered in the workplace and within the labour movement. Navjot will assist locals that do not have a young worker on their executive by eliminating barriers and anything that may reduce their involvement in the BCGEU. It may include building connections for young workers on social media or other methods to improve engagement and communication.



Navjot will take part in educational opportunities as well as participation in the Young Workers Provincial Executive Committee meetings (twice per year) made up of young workers from all components within the BCGEU. Tasks, committees and projects may be assigned as required by the Component Vice President and Navjot can bring their perspective to the Component Executive meetings.



Congratulations to Navjot and we look forward to working with you!



In solidarity





Maria Middlemiss Rajveen Shergill

Vice President Staff Representative

Administrative Professionals Component



