All Members of Canadian Diabetes Association - Bargaining Town Hall - BCGEU

Published on May 28, 2021

Hello Everyone,
 
We will be hosting a town hall on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 5:30pm.
 
This will give members the opportunity to have a meet and greet with the committee, as well as provide any information that would be beneficial for the committee to have and ask any questions.
 
It will be held over zoom and we will send out the zoom link a few days prior to the meeting to the folks who have RSVPed to the town hall.
 
Please RSVP to attend the town hall meeting by clicking here.
 
Hope to see you all there.
 
In solidarity,
 
Franca Lattanzio – Bargaining Committee Member
Paul Tomczak – Bargaining Committee Member
Hilary Andow – Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



