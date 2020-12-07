The BCGEU is holding an election for the NTT Bargaining Committee. Candidate statements are attached (if submitted) and will be available through the e-voting link.

Nominated Members

Brent Stokell

Charline Lachance

Christian Deschenes

Eugene Fox

Jesse Farsang

Jessie Bains

Joseph Ivens

Kazim Emisem

Kevin Ball

A link for you to cast your ballot for 4 bargaining committee members will be sent via email to all NTT Data BCGEU members (candidates ranked 5th 6th and 7th will be alternates).

Be sure to check your junk folder if you don't receive it. If you don't receive a link to vote, please email evotingarea01@bcgeu.ca with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 .

In solidarity

Gary Bennett, Negotiations

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component Vice-President



Download PDF of notice here

Download Area 01 Elections Vote Sign-Up here

Download Jesse Farsangs' Bio hereDownload Brent Stokells' Bio here

Download Charline Lachances' Bio here

Download Christian Descheness' Bio here

Download Eugene Foxes' Bio here

Download Jessie Bains' Bio here

Download Joseph Ivens' Bio here

Download Kevin Balls' Bio here

Download Area 01 Voting Sign-up here

