The BCGEU is holding an election for the NTT Bargaining Committee. Candidate statements are attached (if submitted) and will be available through the e-voting link.
Nominated Members
- Brent Stokell
- Charline Lachance
- Christian Deschenes
- Eugene Fox
- Jesse Farsang
- Jessie Bains
- Joseph Ivens
- Kazim Emisem
- Kevin Ball
A link for you to cast your ballot for 4 bargaining committee members will be sent via email to all NTT Data BCGEU members (candidates ranked 5th 6th and 7th will be alternates).
Be sure to check your junk folder if you don't receive it. If you don't receive a link to vote, please email evotingarea01@bcgeu.ca with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.
The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
In solidarity
Gary Bennett, Negotiations
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component Vice-President
Download PDF of notice here
Download Area 01 Elections Vote Sign-Up here
Download Jesse Farsangs' Bio hereDownload Brent Stokells' Bio here
Download Charline Lachances' Bio here
Download Christian Descheness' Bio here
Download Eugene Foxes' Bio here
Download Jessie Bains' Bio here
Download Joseph Ivens' Bio here
Download Kevin Balls' Bio here
Download Area 01 Voting Sign-up here
