We are pleased to advise that Tyler Puhl and Aaron Creighton have been elected to the bargaining committee from Vancouver Island (BCGEU Region 1 Area 01 & 02). Congratulations to you both. We now have a full committee in place.

Your Bargaining committee

Mark Campbell (1704)

Russell Johnson (1704)

Ryan Keith (1705)

Todd Gunderson (1706)

Tyler Puhl (1702)

Aaron Creighton (1702)

Bargaining Survey reminder

Please complete this Bargaining survey here , the deadline is March 29, 2024.

Update your contact info

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP