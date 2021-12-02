Bargaining continued throughout Late October and via Zoom from November 23rd to 25th. We have tabled our monetary proposals, and some non-monetary remain outstanding. We will be meeting again in the New Year. We continue to make headway, albeit at a slow pace.



We appreciate your patience as this process unfolds.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In Solidarity,



Tyler Puhl

Aaron Creighton

Jeffrey Sykes

Randy Loberg

Leigha Bonthoux

Todd Gunderson

Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations



