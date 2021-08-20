Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Alliance Facility Solutions, Inc. - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
Alliance Facility Solutions, Inc. - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
Published on August 20, 2021
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee and the Employer returned to the table via video conference on July 22nd & 23rd and continued Non-Monetary discussions. Talks are progressing, with more work yet to be done.
We are scheduled to meet again on September 15th & 16th.
Please stay tuned for additional updates as the Bargaining process progresses. Your support and patience are appreciated.
In Solidarity,
Tyler Puhl Leigha Bonthoux Aaron Creighton Todd Gunderson Jeffrey Sykes Randy Loberg Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations