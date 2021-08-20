Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 20, 2021

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee and the Employer returned to the table via video conference on July 22nd & 23rd and continued Non-Monetary discussions. Talks are progressing, with more work yet to be done.
 
We are scheduled to meet again on September 15th & 16th.
 
Please stay tuned for additional updates as the Bargaining process progresses. Your support and patience are appreciated.
 
In Solidarity,

 
Tyler Puhl                                                                          Leigha Bonthoux
Aaron Creighton                                                                 Todd Gunderson
Jeffrey Sykes                                                                     Randy Loberg
Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations


