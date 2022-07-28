Your Union, BCGEU, needs your participation on the BCGEU/AFSI Joint Job Evaluation Committee JJEC). The function of the JJEC is to process all requests to review and classify new and changed jobs in the bargaining unit. The committee consist of 3 union representatives and one alternate from your workplace and 3 employer representatives and one alternate. The members of the committee will receive the appropriate training by the BCGEU. We are currently seeking two Union members for this committee. The meetings are approximately half a day and once a month.



Please contact the JJEC Chair, Tyler Puhl (778.674.3976), ASAP.



Thank you and stay safe.



Victor Choy

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP