Published on October 13, 2023

REMINDER

KISPIOX COMMUNITY SCHOOL BARGAINING COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS CLOSE @ 5:00 P.M., WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2023

The bargaining committee will negotiate the first collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process. If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative Negotiations


