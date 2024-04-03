Click here to find info on COVID-19

ANSPAYAXW COMMUNITY SCHOOL BARGAINING UPDATE: APRIL 6, 2024 MEMBERS MEETING POSTPONED - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 03, 2024

Damkxw,
 

The now postponed April 6 members meeting and dinner was to have been held Saturday, April 6. 

On behalf of the bargaining committee, we would like to again offer our deepest condolences to Patricia Hillis’ family and community.

 
In solidarity,
Victor Denny, Bargaining Committee Member
Hayley Harris, Bargaining Committee Member
Heather Raven Tuite, Bargaining Committee Member
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations
 

