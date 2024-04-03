Damkxw,



The now postponed April 6 members meeting and dinner was to have been held Saturday , April 6.

On behalf of the bargaining committee, we would like to again offer our deepest condolences to Patricia Hillis’ family and community.



In solidarity,

Victor Denny, Bargaining Committee Member

Hayley Harris, Bargaining Committee Member

Heather Raven Tuite, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP