The Area 04 Cross Component Committee wishes you a very Happy and Prosperous 2024.

We appreciate that we all have busy lives, but we are asking for your input by filling out this survey https://form.123formbuilder.com/6595892/area-04-cross-component.

One of the purposes of the committee is to provide education and events for BCGEU members in our area.

We have a number of events planned for this year, including bowling, learn to fish and a summer carnival to name a few, so please keep an eye out for notices to sign up and participate.

The committee is also looking at hosting a couple of education days. In the past, these days have included courses on budgeting, pensions, and other personal interest courses. We also had an area set up for members to bring their bicycles for a tune-up and inspection.

This year, we want your help in deciding what courses to hold. We are conducting a survey https://form.123formbuilder.com/6595892/area-04-cross-component.to get your input. Please take the time to fill it out. All members who fill out the survey, will be eligible for a $50 LDB gift card which will be awarded by a random draw.

In solidarity,

Erica Cardarelli, Cross Component Committee Chair

Kevin Hagglund, Staff Representative



Download FYI CCC Education Opportunities Survey.pdf



