Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. ARGO Road Maintenance - SA - 21 Members - Contract Re-Opener - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

ARGO Road Maintenance - SA - 21 Members - Contract Re-Opener - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 11, 2023

To: All BCGEU members at ARGO Road Maintenance – SA-21
Re: Contract Re-Opener 

The parties agree the Collective Agreement will be re-opened on June 19th, 2023 (the anniversary of the fourth year of the eight-year collective agreement) to negotiate on to the following articles:
 
Article 6.2 Bargaining Unit
Article 24 Contracting Work
Article 25 Health and Welfare Benefits
 
Bargaining dates are scheduled for June 19 – 21, 2023.
 
Although contract re-opener negotiations are limited in scope, your bargaining committee wants to hear from you. Please see the attached bargaining survey which includes options for returning to the Union. The deadline to submit is April 12, 2023 at 5:00pm.

In solidarity,

Alex Seltenrich, Bargaining Committee
Bill Mazanek, Bargaining Committee
Celina Taylor, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download bargaining survey here



UWU/MoveUP