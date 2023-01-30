We are please to announce and congratulate Alex Seltenrich, nominated as the Bargaining Committee Chair.

The Bargaining Committee met to review the Re-Opener articles and begin bargaining planning.

Bargaining for your Re-Opener Collective Agreement provisions is scheduled for June 19 – 21, 2023.

Your bargaining committee will continue to update as we move through negotiations.



Please ensure that the BCGEU has your updated contact information and home email address.

You can update this information on the BCGEU Member portal at: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, or by contacting the Fort St. John office at (250) 785-6185,

or by email to [email protected] .

In solidarity,

Alex Seltenrich, Bargaining Committee Chair

Bill Mazanek, Bargaining Committee Member

Celina Taylor, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP