Thanks for your patience as we've worked to schedule our ratification information meetings and vote for the renewed collective agreement. While we're still working to finalize these plans, we want to give you advance notice of the tentative plan we hope to confirm by Wednesday of next week.



Ratification Document

We will send another bulletin next week with a link to the ratification document. When you vote, you will be voting on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in the ratification document. The ratification document is more than 60 pages long and we will only speak to the highlights in the meetings. It is very important that you read the entire ratification document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you have at the meetings.



Highlights of the tentative agreement can be found in the May 19th bulletin.



Ratification Information Meetings [to be confirmed]

We plan to hold a total of four ratification information meetings on Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th. Each worksite will be the site of one in-person meeting with your bargaining committee members in attendance. If possible, please attend the meeting at your worksite. However, all of the meetings will be open to members from all sites via Zoom. Note that you will need your supervisor's permission to attend a meeting during your working hours. If you do not receive permission to attend during your working hours, please attend one of the meetings that falls outside of your working hours.



The tentative meeting schedule (subject to change) is:

Friday, June 3 rd – Cariboo Place – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

– Cariboo Place – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4 th – Mount Ida Mews – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

– Mount Ida Mews – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4 th – Monashee Mews – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

– Monashee Mews – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4th – Brandt's Creek Mews – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Again, we recommend that you attend your worksite meeting, but if you can't, you could attend one of the other meetings by Zoom.



Voting Information [to be confirmed]

On or before the morning of Monday, June 6th, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. An employee without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.



The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client-this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.



All employees of AgeCare in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification regardless of whether you have completed a BCGEU membership application.



Not Getting Email from the BCGEU?



If you or a co-worker does not receive these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please log in or create an account on the BCGEU Member Portal ASAP to update your contact information.



We look forward to confirming the ratification information meeting and voting information details for you by next Wednesday.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





