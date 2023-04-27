The stewards at Atira Women’s Resource Society are:

CHILDCARE

Worksite/Program Name # of Steward Positions Available Stewards Elected Aerie 1 Kankanamalage Panduwawala (Nina Pan) Mamook Klee 1 Jagpreet Cheema Maxine Wright ECLC 2 Pawandeep Brar Riza Mendoza River Run 1 Navi Bains Seksik 1 Shala Omid The Alex 1 Hannah Park

VANCOUVER- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

Worksite/Program Name # of Steward Positions Available Stewards Elected Aneki 2 Ilenia dal Castillo

Noha Abo Grara Bridge Housing for Women 2 Katie Boyd Ina Jimenez Sue Bjold 1 Mel Agnes Empress 2 Tiabelle Doyle Florence Pierce 1 Nancy Chaif Imouto Housing 2 Julia Bousfield Emma Hardy Kye7e 1 Tosin Ali Miyotehew 1 Bella Wickberg New Beginnings 2 Marie Kematch Terina Richley Rice Block 2 Jilu Thomas Melissa Mckay Secord 2 Joanne Verrecchia Len Laguerta Sereenas 2 Simya Surani Manmeet Kaur Sisele 2 Nupur Singla Sister Shelter 2 Omamie Odebala

Joan Arwa Nyang'or Sisterhood Shelter 2 Lori Pelletier

Michele Thomas Sisterspace 1 Ada Mokobia Sorellas 2 Carla Medel

Janet Horvath Veronica Block 2 Petrina St Germaine

Amanda Berg Non-residential Vancouver (101 East Cordova, WHSL, HOP, Legal Advocacy,Counselling, Esemkwu) 1 Eleanor Green

BURNABY- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

Worksite/Program Name # of Steward Positions Available Stewards Elected Maggie’s 1 Kim Wiebe

RICHMOND- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

Worksite/Program Name # of Steward Positions Available Stewards Elected Cadence 1 Camisha Peters

SURREY- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

Worksite/Program Name # of Steward Positions Available Stewards Elected Ama Transition House 1 Dawn Morven Durrant Transition House 2 Yangi Gorle Izeida Petroza Koomseh 2nd stage Housing 1 Taya Clyne Katherine’s House 1 Raelyn Radovich Littles 2 Shirley Ram Nadine Beswick Littles too 2 Ivy Lipsett Maxxine Wright Shelter & Pregnancy Drop-in 2 Constance Robinson Maxxine Wright Second Stage 1 Laura Scoular Shimai 2 Kathleen MacDonald

Tanya Stevens Surrey Non-Residential (CSC, Indigenous Outreach, Elder in residence, Outreach Van, Surrey HQ) 1 Melissa Miller

PROGRAMS WITHOUT STEWARDS

Worksite/Program Name # of Steward Positions Available Steward Nominees CHILDCARE Willow 1 VACANT Wildwood 1 Not open yet VANCOUVER – SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS Admin - 190 Alexander St 1 VACANT Bette’s Boutique 1 Currently closed SisterSquare 1 VACANT

Stewards are representatives of our union at the worksite, and will help you and your coworkers solve problems at your workplace. They will receive ongoing training from the BCGEU to ensure they can advise and represent you when you are facing challenges with your employer.

If you are required to attend a meeting with your employer that may be disciplinary, make sure to ask a steward to attend with you. You have a right to choose which steward you would like to represent you and your employer is required to inform you if the meeting may be disciplinary.

One tool for solving conflicts at work is to file a grievance. This is a way of acknowledging an existing conflict at the workplace, and committing to solving it through an impartial third-party process. If you need to file a grievance, a steward can advise you on whether you have grounds to file, and will help you fill out the paperwork.

If many of you are experiencing the same problem at the workplace, stewards can help come up with a plan to solve it together.

Congratulations to all your new stewards!

In solidarity

Sarah St John

Staff Representative

