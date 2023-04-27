Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 22, 2023

The stewards at Atira Women’s Resource Society are:

CHILDCARE

Worksite/Program Name  

# of Steward Positions Available  

Stewards Elected  

Aerie  

1 

Kankanamalage Panduwawala (Nina Pan)  

Mamook Klee  

1 

Jagpreet Cheema  

 

Maxine Wright ECLC 

2

Pawandeep Brar  

Riza Mendoza  

River Run 

1

Navi Bains 

Seksik  

1

Shala Omid  

The Alex 

1

Hannah Park   

 

VANCOUVER- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

 

Worksite/Program Name  

# of Steward Positions Available  

Stewards Elected  

Aneki

2

Ilenia dal Castillo 
Noha Abo Grara 

Bridge Housing for Women

2

Katie Boyd  

Ina Jimenez  

Sue Bjold

1

Mel Agnes

Empress

2

Tiabelle Doyle

Florence Pierce

1

Nancy Chaif

Imouto Housing

2

Julia Bousfield

Emma Hardy

Kye7e

1

Tosin Ali

Miyotehew

1

Bella Wickberg

New Beginnings

2

Marie Kematch

Terina Richley

Rice Block

2

Jilu Thomas

Melissa Mckay

Secord

2

Joanne Verrecchia

Len Laguerta

Sereenas

2

Simya Surani

Manmeet Kaur

Sisele

2

Nupur Singla

Sister Shelter

2

Omamie Odebala 
Joan Arwa Nyang'or  

Sisterhood Shelter

2

Lori Pelletier 
Michele Thomas  

Sisterspace

1

Ada Mokobia  

Sorellas

2

Carla Medel 
Janet Horvath  

Veronica Block

2

Petrina St Germaine 
Amanda Berg  

Non-residential Vancouver (101 East Cordova, WHSL, HOP, Legal Advocacy,Counselling, Esemkwu)  

1

Eleanor Green  

 

BURNABY- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

 

Worksite/Program Name  

# of Steward Positions Available  

Stewards Elected  

Maggie’s

1

Kim Wiebe

 

RICHMOND- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

 

Worksite/Program Name  

# of Steward Positions Available  

Stewards Elected  

Cadence

1

Camisha Peters

 

SURREY- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS

 

Worksite/Program Name  

# of Steward Positions Available  

Stewards Elected  

Ama Transition House  

1

Dawn Morven  

Durrant Transition House  

2

Yangi Gorle  

Izeida Petroza  

Koomseh 2nd stage Housing  

1

Taya Clyne  

Katherine’s House  

1

Raelyn Radovich  

Littles

2

Shirley Ram

Nadine Beswick

Littles too

2

Ivy Lipsett

Maxxine Wright Shelter & Pregnancy Drop-in

2

Constance Robinson

Maxxine Wright Second Stage  

1

Laura Scoular  

Shimai  

2

Kathleen MacDonald 
Tanya Stevens  

Surrey Non-Residential (CSC, Indigenous Outreach, Elder in residence, Outreach Van, Surrey HQ)   

1

Melissa Miller

 

PROGRAMS WITHOUT STEWARDS 

   

Worksite/Program Name  

# of Steward Positions Available  

Steward Nominees  

CHILDCARE  

Willow  

1 

VACANT  

Wildwood  

1 

Not open yet  

   

VANCOUVER – SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS  

Admin - 190 Alexander  St  

1 

VACANT  

Bette’s Boutique  

1 

Currently closed  

SisterSquare  

1 

VACANT  

 

Stewards are representatives of our union at the worksite, and will help you and your coworkers solve problems at your workplace. They will receive ongoing training from the BCGEU to ensure they can advise and represent you when you are facing challenges with your employer.

If you are required to attend a meeting with your employer that may be disciplinary, make sure to ask a steward to attend with you. You have a right to choose which steward you would like to represent you and your employer is required to inform you if the meeting may be disciplinary.

One tool for solving conflicts at work is to file a grievance. This is a way of acknowledging an existing conflict at the workplace, and committing to solving it through an impartial third-party process. If you need to file a grievance, a steward can advise you on whether you have grounds to file, and will help you fill out the paperwork.

If many of you are experiencing the same problem at the workplace, stewards can help come up with a plan to solve it together.

Congratulations to all your new stewards!

 

In solidarity

Sarah St John
Staff Representative

 

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU’s Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven’t logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

 

Download PDF of notice here 

 

 



