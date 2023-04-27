The stewards at Atira Women’s Resource Society are:
CHILDCARE
|
Worksite/Program Name
|
# of Steward Positions Available
|
Stewards Elected
|
Aerie
|
1
|
Kankanamalage Panduwawala (Nina Pan)
|
Mamook Klee
|
1
|
Jagpreet Cheema
|
Maxine Wright ECLC
|
2
|
Pawandeep Brar
Riza Mendoza
|
River Run
|
1
|
Navi Bains
|
Seksik
|
1
|
Shala Omid
|
The Alex
|
1
|
Hannah Park
VANCOUVER- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS
|
Worksite/Program Name
|
# of Steward Positions Available
|
Stewards Elected
|
Aneki
|
2
|
Ilenia dal Castillo
|
Bridge Housing for Women
|
2
|
Katie Boyd
Ina Jimenez
|
Sue Bjold
|
1
|
Mel Agnes
|
Empress
|
2
|
Tiabelle Doyle
|
Florence Pierce
|
1
|
Nancy Chaif
|
Imouto Housing
|
2
|
Julia Bousfield
Emma Hardy
|
Kye7e
|
1
|
Tosin Ali
|
Miyotehew
|
1
|
Bella Wickberg
|
New Beginnings
|
2
|
Marie Kematch
Terina Richley
|
Rice Block
|
2
|
Jilu Thomas
Melissa Mckay
|
Secord
|
2
|
Joanne Verrecchia
Len Laguerta
|
Sereenas
|
2
|
Simya Surani
Manmeet Kaur
|
Sisele
|
2
|
Nupur Singla
|
Sister Shelter
|
2
|
Omamie Odebala
|
Sisterhood Shelter
|
2
|
Lori Pelletier
|
Sisterspace
|
1
|
Ada Mokobia
|
Sorellas
|
2
|
Carla Medel
|
Veronica Block
|
2
|
Petrina St Germaine
|
Non-residential Vancouver (101 East Cordova, WHSL, HOP, Legal Advocacy,Counselling, Esemkwu)
|
1
|
Eleanor Green
BURNABY- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS
|
Worksite/Program Name
|
# of Steward Positions Available
|
Stewards Elected
|
Maggie’s
|
1
|
Kim Wiebe
RICHMOND- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS
|
Worksite/Program Name
|
# of Steward Positions Available
|
Stewards Elected
|
Cadence
|
1
|
Camisha Peters
SURREY- SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS
|
Worksite/Program Name
|
# of Steward Positions Available
|
Stewards Elected
|
Ama Transition House
|
1
|
Dawn Morven
|
Durrant Transition House
|
2
|
Yangi Gorle
Izeida Petroza
|
Koomseh 2nd stage Housing
|
1
|
Taya Clyne
|
Katherine’s House
|
1
|
Raelyn Radovich
|
Littles
|
2
|
Shirley Ram
Nadine Beswick
|
Littles too
|
2
|
Ivy Lipsett
|
Maxxine Wright Shelter & Pregnancy Drop-in
|
2
|
Constance Robinson
|
Maxxine Wright Second Stage
|
1
|
Laura Scoular
|
Shimai
|
2
|
Kathleen MacDonald
|
Surrey Non-Residential (CSC, Indigenous Outreach, Elder in residence, Outreach Van, Surrey HQ)
|
1
|
Melissa Miller
PROGRAMS WITHOUT STEWARDS
|
Worksite/Program Name
|
# of Steward Positions Available
|
Steward Nominees
|
CHILDCARE
|
Willow
|
1
|
VACANT
|
Wildwood
|
1
|
Not open yet
|
|
VANCOUVER – SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND RELATED PROGRAMS
|
Admin - 190 Alexander St
|
1
|
VACANT
|
Bette’s Boutique
|
1
|
Currently closed
|
SisterSquare
|
1
|
VACANT
Stewards are representatives of our union at the worksite, and will help you and your coworkers solve problems at your workplace. They will receive ongoing training from the BCGEU to ensure they can advise and represent you when you are facing challenges with your employer.
If you are required to attend a meeting with your employer that may be disciplinary, make sure to ask a steward to attend with you. You have a right to choose which steward you would like to represent you and your employer is required to inform you if the meeting may be disciplinary.
One tool for solving conflicts at work is to file a grievance. This is a way of acknowledging an existing conflict at the workplace, and committing to solving it through an impartial third-party process. If you need to file a grievance, a steward can advise you on whether you have grounds to file, and will help you fill out the paperwork.
If many of you are experiencing the same problem at the workplace, stewards can help come up with a plan to solve it together.
Congratulations to all your new stewards!
In solidarity
Sarah St John
Staff Representative
P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU’s Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven’t logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
UWU/MoveUP
