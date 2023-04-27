

Atira workers rally for pay equity, fair contract

VANCOUVER, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Newly unionized members of the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) working at Atira Women's Resource Society (AWRS) will rally in the Downtown Eastside to demand a fair contract that provides the same rights, protections and compensation as thousands of other community health workers.

AWRS is one of the four largest supportive housing agencies in B.C. along with the Portland Hotel Society (PHS), Lookout Housing + Health Society, and RainCity Housing and Support Society. All but AWRS are currently covered by the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) Community Health sector agreement. Minister of Finance, Katrine Conroy, is expected to make a decision on their inclusion this month.

It’s essential that the women and gender-diverse workers at AWRS are granted the same recognition and compensation as their peers now, and through all future changes that may affect the sector.

WHAT : Rally to demand pay equity, inclusion in Community Health sector agreement. BCGEU president Stephanie Smith will speak at 1:05 p.m. followed by Atira workers and BCGEU treasurer Paul Finch will make closing remarks.

WHEN: Monday, October 16, 2023, 1:00 - 1:25 p.m. PST

WHERE: Wendy Poole Park, 199 Alexander Street, Vancouver, B.C.

VISUALS: Atira supportive housing workers and allies in the Downtown Eastside rallying across from Atira’s Vancouver headquarters (190 Alexander) with colourful flags and signs.

CONTACT : Please send requests for interviews to Bronwen Barnett, BCGEU communications officer by emailing [email protected] or calling 604-719-4713.

As the lead union in the sector, more than 4,000 supportive housing workers are unionized with the BCGEU.

One of the largest unions in British Columbia, the BCGEU has over 85,000 members in almost every community and economic sector in the province.

