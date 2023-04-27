Re: Worksite visit - August 15th at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Staffroom
Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 15th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be in the staffroom, at Auburn Seniors Residence at 8531 Young Rd, Chilliwack.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
- Receive a union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Any other general union questions you may have
In solidarity,
Roshni Singh Kaja Ryzner
Local 404 Chair Staff Representative
