Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Auburn Seniors Residence - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Auburn Seniors Residence - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 25, 2023

Re:           Worksite visit - August 15th at 1:30 p.m. 

Where:    Staffroom


Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 15th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be in the staffroom, at Auburn Seniors Residence at 8531 Young Rd, Chilliwack.

Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then. 

  • Receive a union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general union questions you may have

 
In solidarity,
 
Roshni Singh                              Kaja Ryzner
Local 404 Chair                          Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP