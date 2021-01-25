 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Bargaining Committee Election - Advanced Solutions - BCGEU

Bargaining Committee Election - Advanced Solutions - BCGEU

Published on January 25, 2021

The BCGEU is holding an election for the Advanced Solutions Bargaining Committee. Candidate statements are attached (if submitted) and will be available through the e-voting link.

Nominated Members

A link for you to cast your ballot for 3 bargaining committee members will be sent via email to all Advanced solutions members.

Be sure to check your junk folder if you don't receive it. If you don't receive a link to vote, please email evotingarea01@bcgeu.ca with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 24, 2021.

In solidarity

Shirley Kay, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of elections vote signup poster here.



UWU/MoveUP