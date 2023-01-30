As one of the members of your bargaining committee has stepped down, we are pleased to announce that Julia Sunderland-Baker, with the next highest number of votes in the recent election, will now join the committee.



Your bargaining committee is:

Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee Chair (Acclaimed)

Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee Member

James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Member

Julia Sunderland-Baker, Bargaining Committee Member



Congratulations to the new bargaining committee and thank you to everyone who ran for election! The committee will be meeting in the near future to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.



It is important to hear from every member of the bargaining unit before negotiations begin. A bargaining questionnaire is a framework for members to give input on issues that are important to members to be negotiated for the next collective agreement. Please find the bargaining survey attached.



REMINDER: Deadline for submission of bargaining survey is Friday, April 28, 2023, at 4 p.m.



In solidarity,



Sean Antrim

BCGEU Staff Representative







