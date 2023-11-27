The election of your Bargaining Committee has now been scheduled as follows:

• Dates & Times:

o Saturday, December 9th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

o Sunday, December 10th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

o Monday, December 11th from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm



• Location: the Rockteria at River Rock (staff break room)



There are three eligible candidates for two available positions:

• Saxon Wang – Biography available here

• Lilian Lagasca - Biography available here

• Lynda Wines - Biography available here



The ballot will be conducted manually by paper ballot (not online). You must vote for two of the three candidates (No plumping rule). The ballots will be counted and the results announced shortly after December 11th.



To help ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.



In Solidarity



Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here





