We are pleased to announce that members were nominated for the bargaining committee and they have all been acclaimed. Your newly elected bargaining committee members are:

Pei Jung Huang

Jasna Lugonjic

Charlotte Mangilit

Congratulations!



We will send out an online bargaining survey to members in the coming weeks, so that the bargaining committee can review the results when we meet in June.



To help ensure you receive a copy of the online survey and future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In Solidarity,

Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF here