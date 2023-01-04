NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE ARE OPEN



Argo Road Maintenance, Service Area 21





Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Bargaining Committee:

Three (3) Bargaining Committee Members

The Bargaining Committee Chairperson will be determined by consensus of the elected committee members.



Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed as an attachment, or hand delivered (in mailbox at back door) to:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue

Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

Fax # : 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255

[email protected]



Nominations must be received no later than: 8:00 am on Monday, February 13, 2023



Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras. Late nominations will not be accepted.









Download PDF of notice here



Download nomination form here