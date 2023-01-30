The online vote for your bargaining committee closed on Friday, April 14 at 7 pm.



The results of the bargaining committee election are as follows:



Brittany Johnston, Committee Member

Erica Ferrer, Committee Member

Patty Bates, Alternate

Kathy Bergman, Alternate



These members will join your newly elected Chair, Naoko Khan, to form your collective bargaining team.



Congratulations to your new bargaining team!



The next step is for the bargaining committee to meet. In that meeting, we will confirm the format of the bargaining survey, so that it can be sent out to members following our meeting.



To help ensure you receive important information about bargaining, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In Solidarity,



Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative - Negotiations









Download PDF of notice here

