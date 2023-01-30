The online vote for your bargaining committee closed on Friday, April 14 at 7 pm.
The results of the bargaining committee election are as follows:
- Brittany Johnston, Committee Member
- Erica Ferrer, Committee Member
- Patty Bates, Alternate
- Kathy Bergman, Alternate
These members will join your newly elected Chair, Naoko Khan, to form your collective bargaining team.
Congratulations to your new bargaining team!
The next step is for the bargaining committee to meet. In that meeting, we will confirm the format of the bargaining survey, so that it can be sent out to members following our meeting.
To help ensure you receive important information about bargaining, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In Solidarity,
Selena Kongpreecha
Staff Representative - Negotiations
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.