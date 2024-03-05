Click here to find info on COVID-19

Bargaining for Retirement Concepts (Well Being Services Ltd.)

Published on March 05, 2024

TENTATIVE AGREEMENT RATIFIES

 
Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified by all worksites with an average vote of 87% in favour.

When the new agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members at the worksite.

I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank your bargaining committee for all their hard work, solidarity, and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf. They advocated for you very strongly and successfully!
 
In solidarity,
 
Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair                 
Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee                      
Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee
Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee                          
Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee
Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee                            
Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee
Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee                           
Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee               
Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee                             
Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee              
Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee                                 
Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee                                  
Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee
Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations


