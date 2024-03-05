TENTATIVE AGREEMENT RATIFIES



Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified by all worksites with an average vote of 87% in favour.



When the new agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members at the worksite.



I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank your bargaining committee for all their hard work, solidarity, and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf. They advocated for you very strongly and successfully!



In solidarity,



Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee

Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee

Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee

Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee

Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee

Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee

Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee

Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee

Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee

Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee

Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee

Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here





