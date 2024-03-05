TENTATIVE AGREEMENT RATIFIES
Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified by all worksites with an average vote of 87% in favour.
When the new agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members at the worksite.
I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank your bargaining committee for all their hard work, solidarity, and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf. They advocated for you very strongly and successfully!
In solidarity,
Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee
Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee
Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee
Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee
Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee
Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee
Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee
Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee
Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee
Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee
Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee
Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee
Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations
