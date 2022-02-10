Collective bargaining began last week between the nine-union Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) for a new collective agreement covering 58,000 health care workers.



Negotiations are set against the backdrop of a two-year pandemic that's left health care workers exhausted, short-handed and struggling to make ends meet.



You have shown incredible courage and commitment throughout this health care crisis, but we are hearing that many of you are burning out.



Your bargaining committee will be negotiating for safer workplaces, significant improvements to the compensation package, and additional measures that support the retention and recruitment of skilled health care workers.



We will be keeping you updated as talks progress.



In solidarity,

Your Facilities Bargaining Association





UWU/MoveUP