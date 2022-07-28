Your Union wants to update you about collective bargaining.

The collective agreement has expired, but the terms of the agreement remain in force until a new contract is negotiated and voted on by all Union members.

Bargaining will commence next week on August 15th.

We look forward to connecting with you once again once we have more updates.

In solidarity

Kelly Lam, Bargaining Committee

Edward Mishra, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP