The parties met in bargaining via videoconference on May 1, 8 and 15, 2020 and are scheduled to meet again on May 28.



BCFMA remains unwilling to consider making classification-specific wage adjustments for recruitment and retention purposes, let alone addressing critical systemic wage inequities. Aside from finalizing agreement on a number of non-monetary proposals, your committee is seeking clarity from your Employer on what it is prepared to do in terms of monetary.



Your bargaining committee intends to hold a videoconference meeting with you within the next several weeks so we can share relevant details from the bargaining table and discuss next steps in the current context.





In solidarity,



Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP