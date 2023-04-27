The Union and your Employers were scheduled to meet on October 26th, 2023. However, due to illness and some technical difficulties, the Union had to cancel that day of bargaining. To make up for it, we have scheduled an additional date for bargaining: November 16th, 2023.



We have made significant progress with non-monetary proposals, and we hope to start negotiating monetary proposals soon.



The following dates have been booked for bargaining: November 15th, 16th, 21st, 28th, and 30th, 2023.



Your Bargaining Committee is committed to meeting and working with your Employer to get the best possible Collective Agreement language for you. We will continue to keep you updated about bargaining progress through bulletins, but please feel free to reach out to your Bargaining Committee members if you have any questions or concerns.



In Solidarity,



Linda Smythe – Bargaining Committee Chair

Matthew Gridley – Bargaining Committee

Kathryn Stewart – Bargaining Committee

Katie Smith – BCGEU Staff Representative

Jason Singh – BCGEU Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here





