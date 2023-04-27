Bargaining Update for Members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association

On Thursday June 22, 2023, in the late afternoon we reached a tentative agreement with the Employer.



Our committee will be recommending ratification of the tentative agreement and details of the deal will be released this week. We know you all will have lots of questions and we will be arranging virtual information sessions in the coming weeks along with all the details related to how to participate in the ratification vote. Please be patient with us as we put together the comprehensive settlement details and summary.



It has been a long process over many months and the support and participation of the members has made all the difference.



Ask your coworkers if they have received this email – if they haven't encourage them to visit the member portal so we can ensure they receive future communications including important information on when information sessions will be held, voting details, and voting credentials. The member portal is accessible here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login



In Solidarity



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Natalie Baker (301)

Tanner Donald (302)

Camilla Pierce (302)

Richard Tones – BCGEU Staff Representative



