Your collective agreement is expiring on March 31, 2021, and I am the BCGEU Staff Representative that will be working with your bargaining committee to negotiate a new one.

The first step is to elect the bargaining committee. Please note –traditionally the CBCBSS (Small Business BC) bargaining committee has been composed of 2 members although your Local 1703 bylaws note that a bargaining committee may be composed of up to 3 union members.

Nominations are now open for bargaining committee members. As per local 1703 bylaws, we are holding a meeting on February 8 to accept and review nominations. If there are more nominations than positions available, the union will conduct an election. If an election is required, all members at BCBCSS will receive an electronic ballot to participate in the election. A non-work email address is required to ensure you receive your ballot (many employer email systems have firewalls which will prevent an electronic ballot from reaching your Inbox).

CBCBSS bargaining meeting – nomination / election of bargaining committee:

DATE: Monday, Feb 8, 2021

TIME: 5:30 pm

PLACE: Virtual via ZOOM Platform

(please see email for link to zoom meeting)

Meeting ID: 997 0574 7340

Passcode: 612364

If you would like to nominated for the bargaining committee, you must complete the attached nomination form and return it via email to anne.dodington@bcgeu.ca by Monday, February 8, 2021 so it can be discussed at the CBCBSS bargaining meeting which starts at 5:30 pm or attend the meeting on February 8th for "in person" nomination (via Zoom).

In solidarity

Anne Dodington, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP