  2. BC Centre for Ability - New Stewards - BCGEU

Published on July 21, 2021

Nominations have closed for two (2) steward positions on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

We are pleased to announce that Angela Wu and Joanna Milinkovic have been acclaimed as the new stewards at BC Centre for Ability.

Please join us in wishing them well in their new position.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP