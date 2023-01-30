To: All BCGEU Members at BC Corps of Commissionaires

Re: Bargaining Committee Nomination Results



Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed at 4:00 pm, on February 27, 2023, and we received three nominations for the three (3) open positions. Therefore, no election will be needed, and the following members have been acclaimed as your Bargaining Committee members:





Jagroop Mavi Kim Tripp Erik Chan



Congratulations to the successful candidates!



Your Bargaining Committee, along with Local Chairperson, Lana Vincent and the Staff Representative, Waheed Taiwo, will begin preparation for negotiations with your Employer. We will keep you informed as negotiation progresses.



Updates will be provided though bulletins that will be sent out via personal email and posted at the worksite throughout the bargaining process.



If you do not receive this bulletin via email, it means that the Union does not have a current email for you. To ensure that you receive information in a timely manner please ensure that the Union has your current personal contact information.



You can update your information online by going to the BCGEU website. Please follow the instruction below:

Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/login and log in. In the upper left of your screen, you will see a box with your name at the top. Click on the information you wish to update. Enter the correct information and click "save"

Also, if you have not signed a union membership card, please contact one of your Shop Stewards to sign one.



In solidarity,



Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative

Lana Vincent, Local 1003 Chairperson & Component 10 First Vice Chairperson



Download PDF of notice here





